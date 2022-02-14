Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 111,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $656.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

