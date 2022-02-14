Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,161.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,161.50 ($15.71) and last traded at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.72), with a volume of 516724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($16.42).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.43. The company has a market cap of £31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

