Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $589.35

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 589.35 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 600 ($8.11), with a volume of 62099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($8.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POLR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 714.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 796.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($189,317.11). Also, insider Win Robbins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($86,139.28). Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $40,320,000 over the last three months.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

