iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 114.2% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $48.54 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

