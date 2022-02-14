Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Rises By 108.3%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:JATT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. JATT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JATT Acquisition stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of JATT Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

