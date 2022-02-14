Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in January

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,725,800 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the January 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.6 days.

EMRAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. Emera has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

