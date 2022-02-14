Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 144.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

