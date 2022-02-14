Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells $557,473.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

