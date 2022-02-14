Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $330.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.63.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.19. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $296.86.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.