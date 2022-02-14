Benchmark Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $115.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

