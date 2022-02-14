Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.62.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

