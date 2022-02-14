Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $62.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

