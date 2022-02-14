Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.39.

NYSE:CI opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

