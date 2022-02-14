Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.83.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $125.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

