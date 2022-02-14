Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

