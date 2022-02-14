SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $104.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.48. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $133.87.
