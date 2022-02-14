Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 880 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

