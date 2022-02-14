Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

