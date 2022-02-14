Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $265,000 Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,225.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.53. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.