Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 100 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $312.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.16. The company has a market cap of $430.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 228.59%.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

