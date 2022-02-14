Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,064 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,765,000 after purchasing an additional 578,980 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,252 shares of company stock worth $2,591,165. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

