Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $292,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.37 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.41 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

