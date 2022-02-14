Barclays PLC Has $171,000 Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 214.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 29.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OPY stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

