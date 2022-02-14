BlackRock Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Great Ajax worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Great Ajax by 1,023.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AJX opened at $12.31 on Monday. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

