Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

