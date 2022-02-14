Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,408 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

LYG opened at $2.84 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

