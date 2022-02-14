Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Head to Head Analysis

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -88.24% -6.71% -6.32%

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $103.88 million 26.57 -$51.38 million ($0.28) -33.11

Ballard Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Fuel Green and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ballard Power Systems 3 13 5 0 2.10

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.29%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $19.35, indicating a potential upside of 108.77%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

