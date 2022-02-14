WBB Securities Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Strong-Buy

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 335,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 157,153 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

