Morgan Stanley Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $84.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.