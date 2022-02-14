Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.03.

UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

