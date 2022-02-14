Barclays PLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

