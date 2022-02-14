BlackRock Inc. Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.14% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

