Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

