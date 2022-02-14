Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EURL opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

