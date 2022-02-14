CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

