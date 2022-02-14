BlackRock Inc. Buys 42,064 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Whole Earth Brands worth $29,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

