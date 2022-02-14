Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $4,742,449.60 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

