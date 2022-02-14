WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.
WalkMe stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.