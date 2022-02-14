WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

WalkMe stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

