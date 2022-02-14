BlackRock Inc. Has $29.65 Million Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.