BlackRock Inc. Has $30.28 Million Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of SIGA Technologies worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 144,415 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

