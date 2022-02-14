iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

TFLO opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.