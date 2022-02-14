Raymond James Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $79.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IIVI. Bank of America upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

