Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $933.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.