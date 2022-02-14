GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
GP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of GP stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $32.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
