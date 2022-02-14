GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

GP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of GP stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.