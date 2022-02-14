Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

