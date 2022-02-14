6,273 Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

