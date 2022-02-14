Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,259,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SID opened at $5.27 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.