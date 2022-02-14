Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 489 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PROG by 21.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PROG by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PROG by 28.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PROG by 486.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

