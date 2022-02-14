Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 173.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 352,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

