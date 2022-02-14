Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.